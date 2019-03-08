Partly Cloudy

Two arrested on suspicion of drug-driving during police operation

PUBLISHED: 21:30 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:31 14 June 2019

Two people were arrested during a multi-agency operation in Felixstowe Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Two people have been arrested and more than 40 vehicles checked during a day of action in Felixstowe.

Police also issued traffic offence reports to drivers in Suffolk committing offences Picture: RACHEL EDGEPolice also issued traffic offence reports to drivers in Suffolk committing offences Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The operation, which took place on Thursday, June 13, aimed to "disrupt and frustrate" the activities of criminals - including county lines gangs - who operate across county borders while using the road network.

A 30-year-old from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis, as well as for obstructing a police officer and driving without a licence, insurance and MOT.

A 34-year-old man from Felixstowe was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

Both have been released under investigation.

Carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Dog Unit and Scorpion Teams, among others, vehicles identified as being potentially involved in criminal activity were brought back to a site at Garrison Lane car park.

There, police and agents from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Trading Standards, HM Revenue and Customs and others carried out checks.

In total, 45 vehicles were stopped, with only eight clear of any offences.

Police also issued 24 Traffic Offence Reports for offences including driving with no MOT, having an insecure load, using a mobile phone and for number plate offences.

Two vehicles were seized for not having insurance, while four vehicle defect rectification notices were issued. The DVSA issued 12 immediate prohibitions, taking those vehicles off the road straight away.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "This was another excellent day of action and the fact that offences were found in connection with 37 of the 45 vehicles brought back to the check site, displays how important it is that we carry-out these operations.

"We will continue to hold these operations on a regular basis, both to target any criminals who may be travelling through Suffolk, but also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making our roads and county as a whole safer for everyone."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore labelled the day as a success, adding he is a "huge fan" of such operations.

