Two arrests after teenager stabbed in 'targeted attack' at Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 06:18 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:37 23 April 2019

Police received reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Two people have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in a popular Ipswich park.

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm last night following reports that a group of young people were involved in a fight near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a 15-year-old teenage boy who had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance but was later transferred to Colchester Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old teenage boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident and police cordons currently remain in place within the park while officers carry out enquiries.

Detectives believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

