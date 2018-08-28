Two people bailed following death of Ipswich man

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Two people who were arrested following the death of an Ipswich man last August have been bailed by police.

Joe Pooley, 22, of Ipswich, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 found that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, January 17.

They have both now been bailed until February 12 and February 14 respectively in connection with the incident.

Three people who had previously been arrested in connection with the incident - a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - have all been released under investigation.