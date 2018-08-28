Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two people bailed following death of Ipswich man

PUBLISHED: 12:41 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 19 January 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Two people who were arrested following the death of an Ipswich man last August have been bailed by police.

Joe Pooley, 22, of Ipswich, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 found that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, January 17.

They have both now been bailed until February 12 and February 14 respectively in connection with the incident.

Three people who had previously been arrested in connection with the incident - a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - have all been released under investigation.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Emergency services called as person suffers ‘horrific’ fall on Ipswich Cornhill steps

A nearby fire engine was flagged down to help Picture: ARCHANT

Two people bailed following death of Ipswich man

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

East Anglia’s X-Files – our continuing fascination with UFOs

Poster for In Your Skies by Mark Finbow which looks at East Anglia's UFO story Photo: Keeper's Daughter

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Ipswich look to back up Rotherham win at Mowbray’s Blackburn

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn face Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town this afternoon

Taxi driver who drove more than four times over the limit is among those jailed this week

Promise Moyo was jailed after being caught over four-times the drink-drive limit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists