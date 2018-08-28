Road blocked after two cars collide

The incident in Ufford left the B1438 blocked.

Three fire engines have been called to a two vehicle crash in Ufford this evening along the B1438.

The incident was reported at 5.53pm and police are now in attendance.

The B1438 is currently blocked in both directions causing slow moving traffic, but police confirm that the accident is not serious.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Ipswich and one is in attendance from Woodbridge.

