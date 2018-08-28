Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 November 2018
A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.
Emergency services attended the incident which happened at 9am and involved a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Grand Picaso.
Fire crews from the Ipswich East station attended along with colleagues from Princes Street and the road was re-opened by 10.50.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the freed driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.