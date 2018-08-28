Sunshine and Showers

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 20 November 2018

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Emergency services attended the incident which happened at 9am and involved a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Grand Picaso.

Fire crews from the Ipswich East station attended along with colleagues from Princes Street and the road was re-opened by 10.50.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the freed driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

13 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Poll When is it acceptable to put your Christmas decorations up?

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

08:45 Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

08:35 Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent two and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

