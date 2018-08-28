Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Emergency services attended the incident which happened at 9am and involved a Ford Mondeo and a Citroen Grand Picaso.

Fire crews from the Ipswich East station attended along with colleagues from Princes Street and the road was re-opened by 10.50.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the freed driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.