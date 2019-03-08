Rolling roadblock in place after crash on A12 at Copdock

The incident happened on the A12 heading northbound towards Copdock Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Motorists are caught in delays after a two car crash on the A12 near the Copdock interchange.

Police were called at roughly 1pm today with reports of a collision involving two cars on the A12, on the approach to Copdock from Colchester.

A rolling roadblock is place to control the traffic flow.

One of the vehicles remains in the middle of the carriageway.

There is no indication of any serious injuries at this stage.

More to come.