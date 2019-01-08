Two-car crash shortly after swan is seen in central reservation of A12

Two cars were involved in a crash on the A12 shortly after a swan was seen in the central reservation.

Police were called to reports of a swan on the road at Ufford, near Woodbridge, at 8.25am.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said shortly after officers received the call about the bird, a crash was reported on the northbound carriageway at the same location.

The two vehicles involved in the crash – a Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Passat – were taken off the road and the carriageway is now clear.

No injuries were reported in the incident.