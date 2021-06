Published: 12:07 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM June 22, 2021

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Crown Street - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash in Crown Street, in Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision at around 11.35am today (June 22).

No injuries have been reported, but paramedics are also at the scene.