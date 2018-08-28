Police called to two-vehicle crash in Grange Road in Felixstowe

Police have attended a crash in Felixstowe involving two cars.

Officers were called to the scene in Grange Road, at around 8.45am today, Tuesday, December 4.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash, involving a Ford Galaxy and a Hyundai Getz, happened close to the junction of the mini roundabout with Mill Lane.

He said no one had bee injured in the crash and that police are still on scene.

