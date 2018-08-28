Partly Cloudy

Crash at Morrisons roundabout in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 08:58 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:58 04 December 2018

Police have attended a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended a two-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police have been called to the scene of a crash at a roundabout close to the Morrisons supermarket in Felixstowe.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision in Grange Farm Avenue at around 7.05am today, Tuesday, December 4.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, no one was injured as result of the crash.

He said: “We were called today at 7.05am to a crash near the Morrison’s roundabout.

“It is a two vehicle collision. “There are no injuries but the cars were blocking the roundabout.”

He said the crash involved a Citroen Picasso and a Ford Fiesta

He added that the cars had been removed soon after 8.30am.

Local Guide