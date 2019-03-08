Two separate crashes happen within minutes in Ipswich

The first crash happened in Alan Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services attended two separate crashes within minutes of each other in Ipswich tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 7.18pm, police and the ambulance service were called to Alan Road in the town following reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the injuries were not believed to be serious.

While at 7.19pm, a two-car crash happened at the Whitton end of Norwich Road near Meredith Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service attended but again it is believed that no serious injuries were sustained in the crash.