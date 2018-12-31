Overcast

Two men arrested at Gatwick Airport in connection with Cardinal Park incident

31 December, 2018 - 15:56
Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two further people have been arrested in connection with an alleged attack outside an Ipswich restaurant earlier this month.

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to Cardinal Park in the town just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, December 11, to reports that a man had been attacked in the car park. The victim was assaulted by two men and suffered superficial lacerations to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment but was discharged later the same night.

Two men – wanted by Suffolk Constabulary in connection with the incident – were detained by officers from Sussex Police at Gatwick Airport yesterday afternoon.

The men, aged 26 and 25 and both from Colchester, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and were transported back to Suffolk where they remain in custody for questioning.

Following initial police enquires into the alleged assault, it appeared that a man and a woman entered Nando’s restaurant, where the man then ran into two other men he knew.

A verbal disagreement is then reported to have taken place and the man and the woman left Nando’s before the attack took place outside.

During the course of the incident a substance – believed to have been a pepper spray (or similar) – was also discharged.

A 26-year-old man from Sudbury and a 28-year-old woman from Colchester, who were previously arrested on suspicion of affray on the day of the incident, remain under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference 71640/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

