Law firms merger ‘set to boost legal advice for farmers and landowners’

Tim Logan, Guy Longhurst and Seamus Clifford, Ellisons Solicitors Picture: PAUL CUDMORE Paul Cudmore

Two Suffolk law firms have merged to offer what they describe as “unrivalled legal advice to the county’s farming businesses and landowners”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ellisons Solicitors, which has offices across Essex as well as in Suffolk, has joined forces with agricultural law firm Blocks Solicitors, based in Ipswich.

The merger, which came into effect on April 1, brings together the experienced agricultural team at Blocks and Ellisons’ existing rural specialists.

MORE – Internet daytime traffic reaches new heights as homeworking soars amid coronavirus crisis

Established in 1890, Blocks Solicitors is one of the leading Suffolk law firms specialising in agriculture, bringing a high level of expertise to the Ellisons fold. The team will remain at its offices on Arcade Street in Ipswich town centre, and will carry a new name – Ellisons Solicitors incorporating Blocks.

Ellisons Solicitors, founded more than 250 years ago, is one of the oldest in the East of England. The new office in the centre of Ipswich will be Ellisons’ second in the town, having established its Wherstead Park office six years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Equity partners at Blocks Andrew Fleming and Frances Barker will continue as partners.

Employment law specialist Ms Barker said they were “delighted” to be joining forces with Ellisons.

“Our cultures are also a near perfect fit – respectful of traditions, while being innovative at the same time. I very much look forward to seeing what the future holds for Ellisons Solicitors incorporating Blocks, and its talented team,” she said.

Guy Longhurst, managing partner at Ellisons, said: “We are delighted to announce our merger with Blocks Solicitors. Merging with such a reputable firm perfectly reflects Ellisons’ ethos of traditional values with modern, innovative working, providing our clients with the highest possible standard of service.

“This is of course an extremely challenging time for everybody, but Ellisons has helped its clients and colleagues through various crises during its 250 year history, and now look forward to supporting the clients, colleagues and contacts of Blocks.”