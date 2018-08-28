Two lanes of A14 near Newmarket still closed after serious crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two lanes of the A14 near Newmarket remain closed this morning following a serious crash last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of the serious collision on the #A14 eastbound nr #Newmarket is now in to the recovery phase. The HGV is being recovered and we hope to have 1 lane open past the scene soon. It is expected we'll be able to reopen the remaining 2 lanes by 7am. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 29 January 2019

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway around 11pm near junction 36 (A11) and police remain at the scene.

The A14 eastbound was closed for more than seven hours from junction 33 (A10) to junction 37 (Newmarket) following the crash and diversions were in place throughout the night.

The eastbound carriageway between junction 33 and junction 36 is now open but two lanes between junction 36 and junction 37 remain closed.

Highways England tweeted at 6.33am: “A14 eastbound J33 (near Milton) to J36 (A11) is now open.

“J36 to J37 (Newmarket) is now a lanes one and two (of three) closure to allow a HGV to be recovered. Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area.”

No details regarding injuries have yet been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 455 of Monday, January 28.