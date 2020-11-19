Two arrests after open discarded parcel boxes discovered in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 22:23 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:23 19 November 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of mail after a number of open parcel boxes were found discarded in Ipswich.
Police were alerted to a suspected fly tipping incident on Tuesday after the open boxes were found behind Bridge Wood car park in Orwell Country Park on Tuesday.
Officers made further enquiries and two men, both aged 18, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of theft of mail.
Both men remain in custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
