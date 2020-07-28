Suspected burglar disturbed by police after public raise alarm

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A suspected burglar was disturbed by the police after officers were called to a break-in at a house in Felixstowe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called just after 9.30pm on Sunday, July 26, by a member of the public who believed there was a burglary in progress at a house in Crescent Road.

Officers arrived at the location within a matter of minutes and detained one suspect at the premises.

A second suspect was arrested a short while later, having initially fled the scene.

You may also want to watch:

James Regan, 36, of Shrub End Road, Colchester and Stephen Savage, 43, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have both subsequently been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.

Regan was remanded in police custody and appeared before magistrates in Ipswich this morning, Tuesday, July 28, where he was committed to Ipswich Crown Court on remand, pending a next hearing on Tuesday, August 25.

Savage was released on police bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday August. 28.