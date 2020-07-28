E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suspected burglar disturbed by police after public raise alarm

PUBLISHED: 16:16 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 28 July 2020

Two men have been charged following a burglary in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A suspected burglar was disturbed by the police after officers were called to a break-in at a house in Felixstowe.

The police were called just after 9.30pm on Sunday, July 26, by a member of the public who believed there was a burglary in progress at a house in Crescent Road.

Officers arrived at the location within a matter of minutes and detained one suspect at the premises.

A second suspect was arrested a short while later, having initially fled the scene.

James Regan, 36, of Shrub End Road, Colchester and Stephen Savage, 43, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have both subsequently been charged with burglary in connection with the incident.

Regan was remanded in police custody and appeared before magistrates in Ipswich this morning, Tuesday, July 28, where he was committed to Ipswich Crown Court on remand, pending a next hearing on Tuesday, August 25.

Savage was released on police bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday August. 28.

