Two men charged with affray to appear at crown court

03 October, 2019 - 16:30
Florin Sandhu and Iosif Sandhu will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 29 Picture: ARCHANT

Two men charged with affray following an alleged incident in Ipswich will appear at crown court later this month.

Florin Sandu, 40, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Iosif Sandu, 18, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich appeared before magistrates in Ipswich and did not enter a plea.

The court heard how the charges related to an alleged fight near Cromwell Square in Ipswich on July 26 this year.

Both men spoke through a Romanian interpreter to confirm their names and addresses at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates sent the case to Ipswich Crown Court and both men are due to appear on October 29.

Both men were granted unconditional bail ahead of their crown court appearance later this month.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

