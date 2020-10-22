E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after two men demand cash from people on Felixstowe promenade

PUBLISHED: 16:29 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 22 October 2020

Police appealing for witnesses after men demand cash on Felixstowe promenade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police appealing for witnesses after men demand cash on Felixstowe promenade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police investigating reports two men approached people along Felixstowe promenade demanding cash are appealing for a man and a woman to come forward.

A pair of men approached two separate people in Felixstowe asking for money.

Both incidents occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday October 11.

You may also want to watch:

The first incident happened near the pier when a man in his 30s was approached by the two men.

When they demanded cash he refused and ran away.

A second man – ages in his 40s – was approached by the same two men and an altercation took place near the beach.

Now police are keen to speak to a man and woman who were walking along the promenade moments after the incidents and who were approached by one of the victims as they may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incidents or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/59254/20

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tributes paid to ‘best mum in the world’ who died suddenly aged 44

Paul Fry and his fiancee Rachel who died suddenly aged 44. Picture: PAUL FRY

Ipswich restaurant to offer free meals to school pupils at half-term – after Government says it won’t

Tina Leamon and her son James, who manage The Grill at Twenty5 in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Hopeless romantic Dawn reveals she didn’t find love on First Dates

Dawn and Paul, both from Ipswich, appeared on First Dates last night for their blind date. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Police appeal for witnesses after two men demand cash from people on Felixstowe promenade

Police appealing for witnesses after men demand cash on Felixstowe promenade Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More government cash for Suffolk councils but funding worries remain

David Ellesmere said councils needed more certainty about funding in the months ahead. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND