Police appeal for witnesses after two men demand cash from people on Felixstowe promenade
PUBLISHED: 16:29 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 22 October 2020
Archant
Police investigating reports two men approached people along Felixstowe promenade demanding cash are appealing for a man and a woman to come forward.
A pair of men approached two separate people in Felixstowe asking for money.
Both incidents occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Sunday October 11.
You may also want to watch:
The first incident happened near the pier when a man in his 30s was approached by the two men.
When they demanded cash he refused and ran away.
A second man – ages in his 40s – was approached by the same two men and an altercation took place near the beach.
Now police are keen to speak to a man and woman who were walking along the promenade moments after the incidents and who were approached by one of the victims as they may be able to help with the investigation.
Anyone with any information about the incidents or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/59254/20
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.