Two arrested on suspicion of metal thefts

Two men have been arrested and taken to custody in Ipswich following suspected metal thefts.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) took to social media to share the news following the arrests on Saturday morning.

A vehicle has also been seized in connection with the incident.

NSRAPT tweeted: “Great work by @IpsWestPolice this morning

“2x males arrested and taken to Custody for metal thefts

“#RAPTPHQ waited with vehicle before it was seized

“#ifitsnotyoursdonttouch”.