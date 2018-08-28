Partly Cloudy

Jailed in Suffolk: A man who stole 56 bottles of alcohol and a box of Quality Street

PUBLISHED: 11:46 05 January 2019

Jamie McCleary has been jailed for nine weeks Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jamie McCleary has been jailed for nine weeks Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Take a look at the criminals who have been put behind bars in the last ten days.

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEOtis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man who smashed a glass over a victim’s head was jailed for eight years.

Otis Rose, 23, of Fressingfield Road, Stradbroke, smashed a class over the head of his 31-year-old victim in the car park of the Golden Hind pub.

Detective Inspector Holly Evans said: “Rose’s actions left a man with nasty injuries that needed treatment. It is pleasing that he has been imprisoned for a substantial amount of time and reiterates that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible for serious attacks like this one are brought to justice.”Read more here.

A man who committed a spree of thefts over the Christmas period was jailed for nine weeks.

Jamie McCleary Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEJamie McCleary Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Jamie McCleary, 31, of Fore Street, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to nine separate charges which saw him steal £485.86 of goods.

Among those goods was a jumper worth £50, a box of Quality Street, and 56 bottles of alcohol.

Read the full story here.

