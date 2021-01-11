Two months of A14 night closures to begin today

Published: 5:30 AM January 11, 2021

The A14 will close at night for two months while the work takes place - Credit: Gregg Brown

The A14 between Claydon and Copdock will be closed overnight for the next two months while resurfacing work takes place, beginning today.

Traffic will be diverted through Sproughton between 8pm and 6am on weekdays until the end of February, between junctions 52 and 55, while during the day a 50mph speed limit and contraflow system will be in place.

This the first time the road has been resurfaced since 1985. However, the timing of the work has come during the critical first months after the end of the Brexit transition.

The A14 is a major route for lorries heading to the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich.

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes, the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid (cat’s eyes), as well as drains cleared.

During the closures, traffic should exit the A14 at junction 52 onto the B1113 through Sproughton to Washbrook, and then use the old A12 to get to Capel before continuing south or double-backing to return to the A14 at the Copdock roundabout.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact of traffic on Sproughton high street, as previous works have been described as "highly disruptive" for residents.