Two men arrested in connection to armed brawl in busy street

PUBLISHED: 18:41 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:41 23 December 2019

Norwich Road was closed by police soon after the incident Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Two further men have been arrested in connection to a mass brawl which broke out in a busy Ipswich street.

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTEmergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to reports of a fight in Norwich Road last month involving a group of people with weapons.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on December 2 on suspicion of violent disorder and was released on bail until January 21, 2020.

Another man, 36, was arrested on November 29 on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail until the same date.

It brings the total number arrested in connection to the brawl to 14 - although two have since been found to have not been part of the incident, which took place on Saturday, November 23.

They include a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on November 28.

They have had their bail extended to January 20.

Another man, 51, was arrested on November 26, on suspicion of violent disorder and will return to police on January 20.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder and a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on November 23.

Both have been released on bail until January 16.

A woman, 50, was arrested on the same day on suspicion of assault and violent disorder and has been bailed until January 17.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on November 24 on suspicion of violent disorder and released on bail until January 17.

Another man, 32, arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder on November 23, will face no further action.

A 30-year-old man arrested the same day on suspicion of assault, violent disorder and for assisting an offender has been released under investigation while a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of failing to appear for a warrant was found not to be part of the incident.

David Cristea, 22, of London Road, Ipswich has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on December 3.

He is next due to appear on January 15.

Nelu Paila, 31, of Parade Road, Ipswich, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and will appear before magistrates in Ipswich on February 4.

Three other men, aged 31, 30 and 50, were interviewed under caution but were not arrested.

Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/70870/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

