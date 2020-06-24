E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 21:25 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:32 24 June 2020

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after man fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of a flat in Duke Street, Ipswich.

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONESPolice at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Police were called to the scene, to flats off Hope Court, shortly after 2.35am on Wednesday, June 24, after receiving reports a man had fallen from the third-floor balcony.

The man, in his 60s, was declared dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. He has not been named, but his family has been informed, say police.

Two people – a 26-year-old man from the Harwich area and a 24-year-old woman from Ipswich – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre while investigations continue.

Those who witnessed the incident, or who have any information regarding what happened, should contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting crime reference 34924/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.

