Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:59 13 December 2018

Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Aristote Yenge and a 16-year-old boy allegedly went to a friend’s house in Great Gipping Street, Ipswich, after Tavis was stabbed on June 2 and watched the last 20 minutes of an England football game, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

In a recorded police interview played to the court, friend Daniel Schwan said that while Yenge and the 16-year-old were at his house in Great Gipping Street a woman they knew told them that Tavis had died.

Mr Schwan said that Yenge and the 16-year-old had hardly reacted to the news.

“They didn’t do a lot. They were normal. They were watching the football. They didn’t say; ‘Oh my god someone’s died’. They were just normal,” said Mr Schwan.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged that Tavis was “butchered” to death at around 4.45pm on June 2 during “heated rivalry” between two rival groups from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group, who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Lush earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow told the court the fact that members of “Neno” had confronted the “J-Block” members so close to their home turf and the fact that the “J-Block” members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground gave the moral victory to Neno.

He alleged that following the row members of J-Block travelled to the Nacton area of Ipswich to get revenge.

The trial continues.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

