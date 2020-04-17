Two arrested following burglary and car theft in Ipswich

A house in Carlyle Close was burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested following the theft of a car and a burglary overnight in Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly after 7.10am on Friday, April 17, following reports that a property in Carlyle Close had been broken into overnight.

Offender/s entered via a back door and stole a number of items including a television, a handbag containing a purse with cards and a set of car keys.

The keys were used to drive away a Ford Focus, which had been parked outside.

A short time later, officers on patrol near the town centre, witnessed the Ford Focus and the driver and the passenger left the vehicle and attempted to run away.

Two people were quickly detained and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, driving while disqualified and drug driving.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.