Two further arrests made in Joe Pooley murder probe

17 January, 2019 - 12:29
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police investigating the death of 22-year-old Joe Pooley from Ipswich have arrested two further people on suspicion of murder.

Mr Pooley was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem carried out the day after revealed the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Three people previously arrested in connection with Mr Pooley’s death - a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman arrested under suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - have all since been released under investigation.

A Suffolk police spokesman said officers arrested a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly of Ipswich, on suspicion of murder today having travelled out of the county to make the arrests.

They are being taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

