Pair charged with Clacton murder to appear in court

Two people have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man in Clacton and are due to appear in court today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder and arson with intent.

The victim was found by emergency services at a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Boxing Day. He had been assaulted and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed the man, who is expected to be identified by police today, died as a result of a head injury with a requirement for further investigation.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information, CCTV and dash cam footage and officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour before and after this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Stanway major investigations team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk