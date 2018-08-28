Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pair charged with Clacton murder to appear in court

PUBLISHED: 10:50 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 29 December 2018

Two people have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man in Clacton and are due to appear in court today.

Seth Stollery, 47, and Freya Parker-Magowan, 43, both of no fixed address, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder and arson with intent.

The victim was found by emergency services at a flat in Station Road shortly before 7am on Boxing Day. He had been assaulted and died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed the man, who is expected to be identified by police today, died as a result of a head injury with a requirement for further investigation.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for information, CCTV and dash cam footage and officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour before and after this incident.

Anyone with information can contact Stanway major investigations team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Man dies after Wymondham incident

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

If we lose HMV, it isn’t a shop or brand that is going – it’s a whole sector of the high street

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Matchday Live: Blues look to end 2018 on a high during tough Middlesbrough trip

Ipswich Town take on Middlesbrough this afternoon

‘I won’t sit and wait’ - Lambert bullish ahead of Middlesbrough visit

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town head to Middlesbrough this weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

A pleasant weekend expected with mainly dry and mild weather

Southwold Harbour. It is expected to be another dry and mild weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists