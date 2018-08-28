Partly Cloudy

Two re-arrested in Ipswich murder probe

PUBLISHED: 13:15 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 06 February 2019

Two people have been re-arrested in the murder inquiry of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two people have been re-arrested in the murder inquiry of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police investigating the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley have re-arrested two people.

The body of Mr Pooley, aged 22, was found in the River Gipping near London Road in Ipswich on August 13 last year.

A post-mortem the following day found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Suffolk Constabulary today said they had re-arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair, both from Ipswich, have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigating Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

Previously the man had been arrested on October 2, 2018 and the woman on October 3, 2018 – both in connection with the incident.

The pair were subsequently released under investigation.

On Thursday, January 17 a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were bailed to February 12 and 14.

Another woman, aged 28, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Joe Pooley’s death, but has since been released under investigation.

