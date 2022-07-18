Police investigate fail-to-stop incident after two injured

Bramford Road near to the junction with Sallows Close in Ipswich, where the crash happened. - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle.

It happened in Bramford Road near to the junction with Sallows Close in Ipswich on Sunday, July 17, at about 2pm.

A man and a woman who were on a silver bicycle at the time of the collision were injured in the incident, however their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

One of the vehicles involved was a Ford Fiesta and the other vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the manner of driving before, or has any dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the roads policing team on 101, quoting 37/45245/22.



