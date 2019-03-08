E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two rescued from water after getting into difficulty near Felixstowe Ferry

PUBLISHED: 16:29 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 12 October 2019

Two people were rescued from the water near Felixstowe Ferry Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Two people have been rescued after getting into difficulty in the water near Felixstowe Ferry.

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called at 1.15pm today to a report of two people in difficulty in the water.

When the coastguard team arrived at the scene, the two people had been picked up and brought to Felixstowe Ferry by Felixstowe Coast Patrol.

The pair were then taken into Felixstowe Ferry clubhouse and provided with casualty care as both were suffering from hypothermia.

The Rescue Team continued to provide casualty care until paramedics arrived.

The two people were then taken to Ipswich Hospital for further treatment.

