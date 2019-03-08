Two further teenagers arrested in Christchurch Park stabbing probe

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 24 April 2019

Police set up a cordon while investigations continued at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Police set up a cordon while investigations continued at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

A police cordon was set up in Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed Picture: ARCHANTA police cordon was set up in Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called just after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22 after officers received reports that a group of young people were involved in a altercation close to Christchurch Mansion.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police the group then ran from the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers arrived at the scene soon after to find a 15-year-old boy has suffered a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was rushed to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed Picture: ARCHANTThe Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Two further teenage boys, both aged 15, have today been arrested in connection to the stabbing and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Four other people - three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman - arrested in connection to the incident have been released on bail until Tuesday, May 14, pending further enquiries.

Christchurch Park was closed to the public soon after the stabbing and police cordons put in place.

They were lifted at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, April 23.

Detectives investigating the stabbing would like to hear from anyone who was in Christchurch Park at around 6.10pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to call South CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

