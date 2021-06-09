Two teenagers arrested over alleged drug offences
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with drug offences - and cannot visit certain parts of Felixstowe as a result of their bail conditions.
Police were made aware of evidence of drug use this week in Coronation Park by Felixstowe residents.
Officers actively patrolled the area, supported by the force's Kestrel team - which moves across the county to bolster the police response to tackling prolific crimes.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the issue and are on bail not to enter certain areas of Felixstowe.
"Meanwhile, our youth engagement team has been successfully engaging and intervening with some of the youths that have caused an issue.
“We know that such activity is extremely distressing for residents, can blight communities and seriously affects people's quality of life, which is why we are committed to addressing it swiftly and successfully.”
