Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Two people have been released on bail pending further enquiries as detectives investigate a fatal stabbing in Ipswich.

Suffolk police were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on December 16 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, 32 and originally from Surrey died at the scene of the incident.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack in the Clacton area of Essex on December 20 and brought back to Suffolk for questioning.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail until January 17 2019 pending further police enquiries.

An 18-year-old from the Colchester area has also been released on police bail until January 18.

Previously two boys, one aged 17 from the Colchester area and another aged 15 from Bury St Edmunds, had both been released under investigation.

Three other people, two men, aged 44 and 39 and a woman aged 31, who were all arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail until Friday, January 11 pending further enquiries.

Officers returned to Turin Street this afternoon to speak to residents and passers-by to reassure them following the incident.

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for information from those who were in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on December 16 and who may have seen any suspicious persons or activity.

They are also looking to speak to those who were driving through the area and have dash cams fitted in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form.