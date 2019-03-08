Sunny

Emergency services attend two-car crash in Felixstowe Road

PUBLISHED: 16:56 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 05 April 2019

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Police, the ambulance service and fire service were called to Felixstowe Road in the town just after 4pm.

The crash is understood to have happened outside Dominoes Pizza and it is not clear yet if there are any injuries.

Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street attended but were stood down at 4.22pm.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted.

