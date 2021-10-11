News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Wellies recommended for tour of controversial solar panel site

person

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:30 PM October 11, 2021   
Tye Lane, Bramford, where EDF Renewables is hoping to build one of its first solar farms in the UK

Tye Lane, Bramford, where EDF Renewables is hoping to build one of its first solar farms in the UK Picture: GOOGLEMAPS - Credit: Archant

A community environment alliance has expressed dismay at plans for a solar farm near a Suffolk village, ahead of a resident event at the site this weekend. 

Community Alliance for a Rural Environment (CARE) Suffolk has hit out at the EDF Renewables proposal to convert 85 hectares of agricultural land in Tye Lane, near Bramford, into a solar panel farm. 

Although it has been projected that the project could be capable of generating enough electricity for the domestic needs of around 14,500 households each year, a number of community leaders, residents and councils have expressed objections. 

A spokesman for CARE Suffolk said: "Never in our local history has there been such concerted and universal opposition from community leaders, communities and councils to plans. CARE Suffolk believes there is a better way. 

"We believe that solar panels have their place, but should be on car parks, rooftops, brownfield sites and industrial areas, such as the vast rooftops of the new Amazon and La Doria warehouses." 

You may also want to watch:

And on Sunday October 17, Bramford parish councillors and CARE representatives will be meeting at the Little Sage Hill campsite at 10.30am to take interested residents on a walk around the proposed solar farm site to see the area that will be affected up close. 

Simon Coulson, Bramford parish councillor, said: "We're hoping it'll allow people to understand how vast the site is and get a vision of what will change. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
  2. 2 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
  3. 3 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
  1. 4 Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club
  2. 5 Kesgrave High School to give all students and staff Covid PCR tests
  3. 6 Ex-haulier blames historical failings for lorry driver shortage
  4. 7 Mapped: New data reveals the Covid hotspots in Suffolk and north Essex
  5. 8 New homes parking limit in central Ipswich looks set for go-ahead
  6. 9 WATCH: Before and after drone footage of high school being demolished
  7. 10 'We're not closing' - bosses of Ipswich Indian restaurant reassure customers

"Seeing it, standing there, we think will help people make their own informed decision on the site - so bring your wellies for a good walk." 

A spokesman for EDF Renewables said: "We listened carefully to the community during our local consultation exercise and will continue the dialogue with those same stakeholders throughout the planning process." 

Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crash happened in Levington, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Staff will transfer to the other Boots store in the Sailmakers Centre on Tavern Street. Picture: NEI

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Cleaner stole Viagra in £1,500 haul from Ipswich Boots store

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
St Mary's Nursing Home in Felixstowe has permission to be converted into housing

Suffolk Live | Gallery

Vacant nursing home with 'stunning' seaside views up for sale for £1.9m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jason Kofi-Haye holding the book he found in Ipswich Oxfam

Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find

Tamika Green

Author Picture Icon