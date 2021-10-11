Wellies recommended for tour of controversial solar panel site

Published: 7:30 PM October 11, 2021

Tye Lane, Bramford, where EDF Renewables is hoping to build one of its first solar farms in the UK Picture: GOOGLEMAPS - Credit: Archant

A community environment alliance has expressed dismay at plans for a solar farm near a Suffolk village, ahead of a resident event at the site this weekend.

Community Alliance for a Rural Environment (CARE) Suffolk has hit out at the EDF Renewables proposal to convert 85 hectares of agricultural land in Tye Lane, near Bramford, into a solar panel farm.

Although it has been projected that the project could be capable of generating enough electricity for the domestic needs of around 14,500 households each year, a number of community leaders, residents and councils have expressed objections.

A spokesman for CARE Suffolk said: "Never in our local history has there been such concerted and universal opposition from community leaders, communities and councils to plans. CARE Suffolk believes there is a better way.

"We believe that solar panels have their place, but should be on car parks, rooftops, brownfield sites and industrial areas, such as the vast rooftops of the new Amazon and La Doria warehouses."

You may also want to watch:

And on Sunday October 17, Bramford parish councillors and CARE representatives will be meeting at the Little Sage Hill campsite at 10.30am to take interested residents on a walk around the proposed solar farm site to see the area that will be affected up close.

Simon Coulson, Bramford parish councillor, said: "We're hoping it'll allow people to understand how vast the site is and get a vision of what will change.

"Seeing it, standing there, we think will help people make their own informed decision on the site - so bring your wellies for a good walk."

A spokesman for EDF Renewables said: "We listened carefully to the community during our local consultation exercise and will continue the dialogue with those same stakeholders throughout the planning process."