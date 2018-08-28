Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing teenager found safe and well in London

PUBLISHED: 13:09 31 January 2019

A missing teenager was found in Croydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A missing teenager was found in Croydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager that went missing on Sunday has been found in Croydon, London.

Tye McNally, a 15-year-old from Hitcham, was last seen about noon on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Ipswich.

Her disappearance was reported to police a short while later.

She was located during the evening of January 30 and was found safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter.

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Deadline Day Live: Blues linked with Norwich and Aston Villa defenders ahead of window closing

The January transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich working on a deal for Aston Villa full-back Bree

Ipswich Town are interested in signing Aston Villa full-back James Bree on transfer deadline day. Picture: PA

New application for Ipswich Kurdish centre at former Mulberry Tree – this time including a ‘prayer room’

The Mulberry Tree in Ipswich closed two years ago. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich council will immediately carry out any Cornhill safety work needed after death of John Stow

Flowers mark where the accident happened on the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Caroline’s Kitchen is a tasty take on middle class morality

Caroline's Kitchen was a hit with James
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists