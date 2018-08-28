Missing teenager found safe and well in London

A missing teenager was found in Croydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager that went missing on Sunday has been found in Croydon, London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tye McNally, a 15-year-old from Hitcham, was last seen about noon on Sunday, January 27 in the Barrack Street area of Ipswich.

Her disappearance was reported to police a short while later.

She was located during the evening of January 30 and was found safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter.