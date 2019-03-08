E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you help find this missing 14-year-old?

PUBLISHED: 19:07 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 26 September 2019

Tyler Marshall has been missing from Ipswich fro more than 24 hours. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tyler Marshall has been missing from Ipswich fro more than 24 hours. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police officers are searching for a teenager who has been missing from Ipswich for more than 24 hours.

Tyler Marshall, 14, was last seen yesterday morning, (September 25) in the Waterloo Road area of the town.

He is described as having short blonde hair, is of slim build and about 5ft tall, and when last seen he was wearing a khaki green Northface jacket, a green cap, with black Air trainers and black tracksuit bottoms and a navy t-shirt.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare and enquiries are on-going to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him, knows of his whereabouts or seen a teenager matching the description given should contact Ipswich police on 101.

