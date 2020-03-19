Trio charged in connection with Ipswich heroin and cocaine supply conspiracy

Both men were remanded in custody following a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three men have been accused of conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine in Ipswich over a period of more than a year.

Tyrone Clarke, 26, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, and Ishmael O’Connor, 30, of Alston Road, Ipswich, appeared together in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Both are charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug.

Clarke and O’Connor are accused of having conspired with others to supply heroin and cocaine in Ipswich between December 10, 2018 and March 19 this year.

Neither defendant entered pleas and both were remanded in custody until a plea and case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 16.

A third man, Daniel McCallion, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne, was also charged in connection with the same conspiracy on Thursday and is due to appear before magistrates on Friday.