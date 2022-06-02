News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tyson Fury supports charity football match in memory of Ipswich man

William Warnes

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2022
Sprock and his family with picture of Tyson Fury

Sprock Fulcher (centre) was a funny and likeable Ipswich man, who died last year. Pictured L-R: nephews and nieces Ollie, Freya, Henry and Izzie; sisters Marie and Shelly, brothers-in-law Gary and Martin, brother Shane, mum Lynn, nephews Ashton and Carson, sister-in-law Anna and brother, Mick. - Credit: PA and Shane Fulcher

World champion boxer Tyson Fury has helped raise £2,000 in a charity football match in memory of an Ipswich man.

On May 29, family and friends gathered at Whitton Sports Centre to remember Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, a football-loving son, brother and uncle.

Sprock, described by his brother Shane as a "kind, caring and popular" member of the community, died on September 14, 2021, aged 38.

Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher

Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, who died in September 2021 from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle-weakening disorder, which usually affects boys in early childhood.

As part of the event, local businesses and members of the community donated sports memorabilia for an auction in order to raise money for the disability-support charity, GeeWizz. 



Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, who died in September 2021

Action from the charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One high-profile item was donated by British boxer Tyson Fury. 

"I raffled off a signed Tyson Fury glove", said Shane, organiser of the event. "He donated it himself and was more than happy to do it.

"I think it ended up selling for £380."

Shane highlighted the "overwhelming" support he received at the event. 

"I'm extremely grateful. Especially at the moment with the cost of living going up and everybody's trying to save. It's amazing they're still finding the cash to buy raffle tickets or donate a prize", he said.

A group of people at charity football game

Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, who died in September 2021 from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Ashton, Shane, Mick, Connie, Anna, Carson and Lynne Fulcher. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I was blown away by friends, family and donations. It was a really good day."

He highlighted how Sprock would've felt seeing everyone coming together:

"He would've been overjoyed to see it. He would've been beaming. 



Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, who died in September 2021

All ages took part in the charity game in memory of Sprock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Charity football game played in memory of Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, who died in September 2021

All ages took part in the charity game in memory of Sprock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"If he was abled-bodied he would've been a footballer and would've loved to have got involved himself."

Sprock's entire family attended the event, with his other brother, Mick, who also suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, managing one of the teams. 

"The turnout was amazing", said Shane. "It just shows how popular he was within the community.

"Though it was a memorial charity match, it wasn't an event to remember him because we'll never forget him.

"He was just one of those characters who will never be forgotten."

