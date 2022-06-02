Tyson Fury supports charity football match in memory of Ipswich man
- Credit: PA and Shane Fulcher
World champion boxer Tyson Fury has helped raise £2,000 in a charity football match in memory of an Ipswich man.
On May 29, family and friends gathered at Whitton Sports Centre to remember Andrew 'Sprock' Fulcher, a football-loving son, brother and uncle.
Sprock, described by his brother Shane as a "kind, caring and popular" member of the community, died on September 14, 2021, aged 38.
He was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle-weakening disorder, which usually affects boys in early childhood.
As part of the event, local businesses and members of the community donated sports memorabilia for an auction in order to raise money for the disability-support charity, GeeWizz.
One high-profile item was donated by British boxer Tyson Fury.
"I raffled off a signed Tyson Fury glove", said Shane, organiser of the event. "He donated it himself and was more than happy to do it.
"I think it ended up selling for £380."
Shane highlighted the "overwhelming" support he received at the event.
"I'm extremely grateful. Especially at the moment with the cost of living going up and everybody's trying to save. It's amazing they're still finding the cash to buy raffle tickets or donate a prize", he said.
"I was blown away by friends, family and donations. It was a really good day."
He highlighted how Sprock would've felt seeing everyone coming together:
"He would've been overjoyed to see it. He would've been beaming.
"If he was abled-bodied he would've been a footballer and would've loved to have got involved himself."
Sprock's entire family attended the event, with his other brother, Mick, who also suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, managing one of the teams.
"The turnout was amazing", said Shane. "It just shows how popular he was within the community.
"Though it was a memorial charity match, it wasn't an event to remember him because we'll never forget him.
"He was just one of those characters who will never be forgotten."