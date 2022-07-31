News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

It's coming home! Crowds watch as Lionesses beat Germany

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:46 PM July 31, 2022
Crowds go wild when England score against Germany. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans celebrate as England beat Germany. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 56 years to the day since England's men beat Germany in the World Cup final, crowds gathered to see the women's national team take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses faced Germany at Wembley – the same venue that played host to the famous 4-2 victory in 1966.

Crowds enjoying the Womens England v Germany game which is 0-0 in the first half. Picture: Sarah Lu

Crowds look on during the nervy first half between England and Germany. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At Isaacs on the Ipswich Waterfront, fans covered their eyes during nervy moments in the first half, before erupting in celebration as Ella Toone put the Lionesses ahead. 

But not long afterwards fans' faces fell as the Germans equalised with just 10 minutes to go.

The euphoria returned when Chloe Kelly poked home her first-ever international goal in extra time.

Ten nervy minutes followed before the roof was raised again as England were crowned European champions for the very first time.

Crowds go wild when England score against Germany. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds go wild as England beat Germany. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds go wild when England score against Germany. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans celebrate as England beat Germany. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crowds watch the England v Germany game at Isaacs. Picture:Archant

Crowds watch the England v Germany game at Isaacs. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds go wild when England score against Germany. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fans celebrate as England beat Germany. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

