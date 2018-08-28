Partly Cloudy

Suffolk prepares for rain and high winds as Storm Erik approaches the UK

PUBLISHED: 20:28 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:28 07 February 2019

UK Power Networks is preparing for the high winds of Storm Erik Picture: SIMON PARKER

UK Power Networks is preparing for the high winds of Storm Erik Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

As Suffolk braces for Storm Erik’s rain and high winds, UK Power Networks is making preparations in case of interruptions to power supplies.

The storm, which is set to hit the UK on Friday and Saturday, will see high winds across most of the UK, particularly in the west.

Suffolk and Essex can expect wind speeds to increase through tomorrow morning, according to the MET Office, with gusts increasing to 45mph in the afternoon.

The high winds are expected to continue through Saturday.

But despite East Anglia missing out on the main brunt of the storm, UK Power Networks say it is monitoring the weather closely and is in close contact with the Met Office to see how Erik develops.

Head of customer service Sam Fuller said: “High winds and rain from the west are forecast across the country for tomorrow, and could affect our area.

“The electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect overhead power lines when tree branches and other debris damage them.

“We have robust plans in place to cope with severe weather and have brought in additional staff covering engineer, technical and call centre roles.

“Most of our planned maintenance work has been cancelled to free the engineers up for potential repairs.”

UK Power Networks is advising the public to report any power cuts or damaged power lines by ringing 105 and to stay well clear of damaged cables.

Customers can find up-to-date information here or by following @ukpowernetworks on Twitter.

