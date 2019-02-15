Major Ipswich employer raises funds to tackle fuel poverty

Power workers in Ipswich joined forces to raise awareness and funds for National Energy Action. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Electricity workers helped to raise funds to tackle fuel poverty at an event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Workers from UK Power Networks’ Fore Hamlet office in Ipswich, which employs more than 600 people, held a bake sale and dress down day to raise funds for National Energy Action.

Kerry Potter, priority services manager for UK Power Networks, said: “We were delighted to support this event and it was fantastic to see so many staff involved in helping such an important cause.

“We do extensive partnership work with community organisations and charities to provide practical help and support to our most vulnerable customers who may face a stark choice between whether to heat or eat.

Jen Carruthers-Jones, business and partnerships manager at NEA, said: “It is a tragedy that so many people die or suffer the health impacts of living in a cold home when they are largely preventable. There are over four million people in the UK struggling to make ends meet, stay warm and healthy this winter. We would like to thank UK Power Networks for supporting this great cause.”