Gridlock as Ipswich town centre road set for week of closures

PUBLISHED: 18:30 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 09 October 2019

The works are causing bumper-to-bumper traffic in central Ipswich, especially around Portman Road stadium Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Evening rush-hour drivers were hit by gridlock in Ipswich town centre as week-long roadworks got underway.

Drivers are being diverted from Handford Road onto Portman Road Picture: ARCHANTDrivers are being diverted from Handford Road onto Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

A section of Handford Road near the junction of Portman Road is closed for repairs by UK Power Networks.

Traffic has been heavy in the area, with Portman Road and Sir Alf Ramsey Way seeing gridlock while other areas of the town centre are also affected with heavier than usual rush-hour traffic.

A notice for the roadworks says the work will run from today Wednesday October 9 until October 16.

Essential repairs by UK Power Networks are due to continue until Wednesday, October 16 Picture: ARCHANTEssential repairs by UK Power Networks are due to continue until Wednesday, October 16 Picture: ARCHANT

UK Power Networks say the road is closed in the interest of safety.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

