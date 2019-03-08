Gridlock as Ipswich town centre road set for week of closures

The works are causing bumper-to-bumper traffic in central Ipswich, especially around Portman Road stadium

Evening rush-hour drivers were hit by gridlock in Ipswich town centre as week-long roadworks got underway.

Drivers are being diverted from Handford Road onto Portman Road

A section of Handford Road near the junction of Portman Road is closed for repairs by UK Power Networks.

Traffic has been heavy in the area, with Portman Road and Sir Alf Ramsey Way seeing gridlock while other areas of the town centre are also affected with heavier than usual rush-hour traffic.

A notice for the roadworks says the work will run from today Wednesday October 9 until October 16.

Essential repairs by UK Power Networks are due to continue until Wednesday, October 16

UK Power Networks say the road is closed in the interest of safety.