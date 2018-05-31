E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Faulty streetlights fixed after Ipswich roads plunged into darkness

PUBLISHED: 13:08 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 22 November 2019

The faulty street lights in Ipswich have now been fixed. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Roads in Ipswich which were left in the dark after the failure of streetlamps will now see light again after the problem was fixed.

Residents in the Crofts area of the waterfront town had Tweeted authorities such as Suffolk Highways to highlight problems with lights in places such as Kempton Road, Pinecroft and Hollycroft Close.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted people back to say the problem was "due to a mains cable fault" and said that UK Power Networks was dealing with the problem.

However the electricity company now says the issue has been fixed after the problems were first reported at 9pm on November 13.

"Our engineer attended the next morning and found an underground cable fault," a UK Power Networks spokesman said.

"A specialist team completed the repair by 10.45am on Thursday, November 21, and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

