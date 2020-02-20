E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 70 homes without power as power cuts hit Chantry

PUBLISHED: 19:22 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 20 February 2020

More than 70 homes in the Chantry area of Ipswich are without power Picture: UK Power Networks

More than 70 homes in the Chantry area of Ipswich are without power Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

More than 70 homes are without electricity in the Chantry area of Ipswich due to a power cut.

Residents reported losing power in the area this morning - but say the issue has since worsened, with much of the IP2 postcode area currently affected.

You may also want to watch:

According to UK Power Networks, 79 customers are currently without power.

It is understood power was lost due to a fault in an underground cable.

A notice from the provider this morning said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."

Power is expected to return between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Police cordon off building after roof panels come loose

Police tape is in place on the prominent building Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Police respond to reports of ‘indecent exposure’ at busy pool

Police were called to Felixstowe Leisure Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Is closure of Burton/Dorothy Perkins a loss for Ipswich town centre?

The former Burton/Dorothy Perkins store closed in early February. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

CCTV catches theft from Suffolk Food Hall

Police would like to speak with this man in connection to a theft on Thursday, January 30. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Investigation closed into alleged sexual assault of boy in Ipswich park

Police were investigating an incident which happened in Gippeswyk Park on Friday, February 7. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Did you go to Copleston High? Ex-students’ last chance to visit before old teaching blocks demolished

Students outside of Copleston High School on a 'come as you please' day in 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24