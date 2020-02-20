More than 70 homes without power as power cuts hit Chantry

More than 70 homes are without electricity in the Chantry area of Ipswich due to a power cut.

Residents reported losing power in the area this morning - but say the issue has since worsened, with much of the IP2 postcode area currently affected.

According to UK Power Networks, 79 customers are currently without power.

It is understood power was lost due to a fault in an underground cable.

A notice from the provider this morning said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."

Power is expected to return between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.