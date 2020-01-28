E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Family dispute erupted into street brawl

PUBLISHED: 21:00 28 January 2020

The brawl happened in Franciscan Way, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men became involved in a brawl in Ipswich town centre because they felt a dead relative had been disrespected on Facebook, a court has heard.

During the confrontation four or five men, some carrying poles or sticks, jumped out of a car in Franciscan Way and attacked a group of people outside a convenience store, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Shocked witnesses heard shouting and women screaming and saw a group of men "march" across the road aggressively and aim for one man in particular and assault him.

One witness described the group of men who got out of the car as "looking like they were there for a fight" and said they saw two men separate a man and a woman from the other group and force them against a fence before hitting and kicking the man's head.

Another witness saw the men who got out of the car surround a group of people in front of the shop and "rain multiple blows" on them.

Sentencing Florin Sandu and his 18-year-old nephew Iosif Sandu, Judge Emma Peters said the confrontation arose because of a perceived sleight to Florin's deceased father on Facebook.

"Some people have family disagreements and there are ways to settle these. Getting in a car and going to somewhere you know you will find those who you have a score to settle with on the streets of this town in circumstances causing significant distress and fear to those who see it is no way to settle these disputes.

"If you have grievances over some perceived family dishonour you should settle it in an adult, sensible and lawful way and not resort to disgraceful violence on the streets of this town," she added.

Although there was no suggestion the defendants had wielded weapons, Judge Peters said they had gone to Franciscan Way looking for a fight.

Florin Sandu, 40, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Iosif Sandu, 18, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, admitted affray on July 26 last year.

Florin Sandu was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £1,000 costs.

Iosif Sandu, who also admitted a commercial burglary, was given 14 months youth detention suspended for 12 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £1,000 costs and £800 compensation.

Folishade Abiodun for Iosif Sandu said he was deeply remorseful for being involved in the confrontation and hadn't taken a weapon to the scene.

Peter Spary for Florin Sandu said his client hadn't been carrying a weapon.

