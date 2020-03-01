E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Student paramedics to run 'Fast AF' for air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 18:59 01 March 2020

12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A group of student paramedics will swap their scrubs for their running gear as they tackle a 10-mile mud race in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The group of third-year paramedic students, who have called themselves 'Fast AF' which fittingly stands for fast atrial fibrillation, is made up of 12 women from the University of Suffolk.

They will be all be pulling on their running trainers and taking on the 'Only the Brave' muddy obstacle run hosted by the East Anglian Air Ambulance - in order to raise money for the life-saving service.

Now in its fifth year, the race at Thetford Forest on Sunday, March 29 promises to be bigger and muddier than ever before.

Jade Symonds, the group's team leader, said they wanted to take part as they have seen first-hand how vital the East Anglian Air Ambulance service is.

12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Most of us have been to jobs and have been supported by the air ambulance," said Jade.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the charity has organized the event, consisting of two six and ten-mile obstacle courses.

The Only The Brave challenge will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Last year was a record breaking year, hosting 1,850 racers, who all helped raise funds for the charity.

Jade and her team have currently raised £665 of their £1,000 target with four weeks to go until they take part in the obstacle course.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance does not currently receive any direct government funding so the £13 million they need to raise a year to remain in the air and saving lives comes directly from donations like this.

The team, who are all currently out on placements across the county, are "doing bits and pieces here and there" to get prepared for the gruelling course, including eating healthier diets and exercising when possible.

If you wish to support Jade and the team in their efforts and donate to the East Anglian Air Ambulance see here.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH the moment car drives wrong way along the A14

Dashcam footage showing a vehicle driving the wrong way down the A14 Picture: ROBERT COPPIN

11 ideas for Mother’s Day 2020 – including a free bounce at an indoor trampoline park

Join in with the fun for free at Bounce Picture: GREGG BROWN

James Bond star coming to Suffolk

Bond girl Madeline Smith is introducing the music of James Bond at a concert at the Spa Pavilion Photo: Phil Morley

Resort aims to be only seaside in Suffolk to win Blue Flag in 2020

Will Felixstowe be jumping for joy over a Blue Flag this summer? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bridget Jones at 25: does she still speak to today’s singletons?

Bridget's single status came to define her
Drive 24