Student paramedics to run 'Fast AF' for air ambulance charity

12 Paramedic students from the University of Suffolk are taking on a 10 mile obstacle mud run in March, to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A group of student paramedics will swap their scrubs for their running gear as they tackle a 10-mile mud race in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group of third-year paramedic students, who have called themselves 'Fast AF' which fittingly stands for fast atrial fibrillation, is made up of 12 women from the University of Suffolk.

They will be all be pulling on their running trainers and taking on the 'Only the Brave' muddy obstacle run hosted by the East Anglian Air Ambulance - in order to raise money for the life-saving service.

Now in its fifth year, the race at Thetford Forest on Sunday, March 29 promises to be bigger and muddier than ever before.

Jade Symonds, the group's team leader, said they wanted to take part as they have seen first-hand how vital the East Anglian Air Ambulance service is.

"Most of us have been to jobs and have been supported by the air ambulance," said Jade.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the charity has organized the event, consisting of two six and ten-mile obstacle courses.

The Only The Brave challenge will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Last year was a record breaking year, hosting 1,850 racers, who all helped raise funds for the charity.

Jade and her team have currently raised £665 of their £1,000 target with four weeks to go until they take part in the obstacle course.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance does not currently receive any direct government funding so the £13 million they need to raise a year to remain in the air and saving lives comes directly from donations like this.

The team, who are all currently out on placements across the county, are "doing bits and pieces here and there" to get prepared for the gruelling course, including eating healthier diets and exercising when possible.

If you wish to support Jade and the team in their efforts and donate to the East Anglian Air Ambulance see here.