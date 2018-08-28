University students conduct Sizewell C ‘exit interviews’

Lesley and Andrew Norton, from Walpole, talk with University of Suffolk student Erika Castillo at the Sizewell C exhibition in Darsham Picture: EDF ENERGY Archant

Students and lecturers from the University of Suffolk are gaining valuable experience by helping the promoters of Sizewell C understand what people think of the latest consultation for the proposed power station.

The university was awarded the contract to conduct exit interviews at consultation exhibitions currently running across east Suffolk.

So far 2,500 people have visited to find out more and to see the changes made since the last consultation.

Dr Will Thomas said: “The Sizewell C exhibitions are a great way for our students to get real experience in conducting research for an industry on our doorstep.

“The timing has worked really well as the students are just about to embark on their module on research later this term.”

Jm Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: “It’s great to be able to use a local university to conduct this important research. The exhibitions have been really busy and we want to be sure that people are getting the information they need.”

Exhbition dates:

Today, January 16: Village Hall, Mill Street, Middleton, 11am to 5pm

Thursday, January 17: Methodist Church Hall, East Green, Southwold, 11am to 5pm

Friday, January 18: Community Centre, Victoria Road, Kings Field, Aldeburgh, 1pm to 7pm

Saturday, January 19: Riverside Centre, Great Glemham Road, Stratford St Andrew, 10am to 4pm

Tuesday, January 22: Trimley Sports and Social Club, High Road, Trimley St Martin, 11am to 5pm