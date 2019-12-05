Surprising new bar opens in Ipswich

Businessman Ed Barnes of Hopsters in Ipswich is bringing the Ipswich Beer Festival back to Ipswich Corn Exchange this month, from Thursday September 19 to Saturday September 21, 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Try local gins and Christmas trifle beer at what is the town's smallest inn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prepare for the festive season with Hopsters Picture: Ed Barnes Prepare for the festive season with Hopsters Picture: Ed Barnes

An independent craft beer shop in Ipswich has just launched its very own bar.

Hopsters on St Nicholas Street, was originally opened by owner Ed Barnes as a destination for beer lovers in the town to find and buy the best and most unusual craft beers on the market.

But now, due to demand, Ed has transformed Hopsters into a bar and shop hybrid, giving the people of Ipswich a friendly place to drink and shop for delicious craft ale - all under one roof. Today, two years after first opening, Hopsters describes itself as 'the smallest bar with the biggest selection' as you'll find over 250 different varieties of beer - making every day a beer festival.

You may also want to watch:

Ed says: "The quality of our beer is so high that it really teaches our customers to respect the flavour. When we get a new beer in, the regulars will pass it around so they can all sample the flavour and decide if it's their new favourite!"

Open until 11pm every night during the run up to Christmas, Hopsters is the perfect place for beer lovers to unite and sample some of the very best brands around. Find a long list of speciality Christmas beers to both try and buy, from Maldon's Christmas Trifle beer (spoiler alert: it tastes exactly like a Christmas trifle) to Northern Monk Festive Star Spiced Mocha Porter, which is bursting with Christmas spices.

But if beer isn't your thing, choose from Hopsters' exciting range of spirits, including Heart of Suffolk Gins and rum from Burning Barn - to name a few. Ed adds: "East Anglia really is such a great place for beers and spirits, so it is great to know that new stuff will be coming in non-stop - the festive period is no exception!"

With Christmas just around the corner, Hopsters can help you put a halt on plodding around the shops not knowing what to buy. The shop's gift boxes comprise of three or four bottles or cans which can be mixed and matched to suit all taste ranges. But if you're struggling to choose from the impressive selection, one of the friendly members of staff will be able to assist you - just choose a well-known drink as a base, and they'll be able to match the flavour notes for you.