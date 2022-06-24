University champion is cycling from London to Brighton for cancer charities

Annabel Osborn and her friend will be cycling from London to Brighton, a distance of 100km, to raise money for three women's cancer charities - Credit: University of Suffolk

A higher education champion at the University of Suffolk will be completing a mammoth journey to raise money for charity.

Annabel Osborn, higher education champion of arts, design and media, will make the 100km long journey from Crystal Palace in London to Brighton Seafront.

Annabel and her friend Rebekah Bainbridge will be raising money for Women V Cancer, which comprises of three women's cancer charities: Breast Cancer Now, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

The 29-year-old from Ipswich said: "I have never taken on a challenge like this.

"I got my first road bike in March 2021 and the furthest I have ridden is 40km.

"I am very excited for the atmosphere of the ride on the day with the support of fellow riders and supporters, but nervous about the distance and being on the bike for so long."

The 62-mile journey will be done by the pair on July 3, and to donate, click here.