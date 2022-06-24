News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

University champion is cycling from London to Brighton for cancer charities

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:50 AM June 24, 2022
Annabel Osborn and her friend will be cycling from London to Brighton, a distance of 100km, to raise money

Annabel Osborn and her friend will be cycling from London to Brighton, a distance of 100km, to raise money for three women's cancer charities - Credit: University of Suffolk

A higher education champion at the University of Suffolk will be completing a mammoth journey to raise money for charity.

Annabel Osborn, higher education champion of arts, design and media, will make the 100km long journey from Crystal Palace in London to Brighton Seafront.

Annabel and her friend Rebekah Bainbridge will be raising money for Women V Cancer, which comprises of three women's cancer charities: Breast Cancer Now, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

The 29-year-old from Ipswich said: "I have never taken on a challenge like this.

"I got my first road bike in March 2021 and the furthest I have ridden is 40km.

"I am very excited for the atmosphere of the ride on the day with the support of fellow riders and supporters, but nervous about the distance and being on the bike for so long."

The 62-mile journey will be done by the pair on July 3, and to donate, click here.

Cycling
University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rands Way is currently cordoned off by police

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road cordoned off as police attend incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of police cars are in Rands Way 

Ipswich Live News

Five teens arrested after three hit by air pistol in Ipswich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are currently in attendance to a heath fire in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News | Video

Heath fire breaks out near golf club in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
the anchor, nayland

Suffolk Live News

Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon